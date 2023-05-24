Son charged in parent's death, deputies say

Deputies said they found Sherry Bradley, 73, dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing a murder charge after his parent was found dead Tuesday, deputies said.

Guilford County deputies arrived at the 100 block of E. Steeple Chase Road in Greensboro on reports of a homicide around 8 p.m.

Deputies said they found Sherry Bradley, 73, dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Guilford County deputies said the suspect Adam Lee Bradley, 46, of Randleman was charged with first degree murder and was the son of the victim.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident.

Adam Bradley is held in the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond until his first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

