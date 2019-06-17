HIGH POINT, N.C. — On Monday, High Point investigators arrested 26-year-old Kasean Williams, charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Concealment of Death, related to the death of his mother, Niekia Williams. Police believe he shot his mother during a disturbance inside of her West Avenue apartment.

Dispatchers got a call around 10:30am on Sunday from a man who said he found his aunt dead on the living room floor, and it looked as though she had been shot in the head.

Previous story: Death Investigation | Man Finds Aunt Dead From Gunshot to Head: High Point Police

Police are still conducting an active investigation into Williams' murder. If you have any information about the crime please call Crime Stoppers at: 336-887-7834 or 336-889-4000.

