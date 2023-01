Police said the two men appeared to be 20 to 30 years old. One of them had a gun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery Sunday, just after 1:00 am.

Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before running away.

The suspects were described as men, wearing ski masks, and dressed in black color clothing.

Police said they appeared to 20 to 30 years old. One of them had a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.