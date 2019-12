GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Dillon Scott Dobbins is wanted on charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If you see Dobbins, deputies warn he should not be approached. Instead, they ask you to call 9-1-1 and report the location where he was sighted.