Man faces child porn charges after sending explicit photos to undercover Surry County detective

The Surry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a truck driver in South Carolina for distributing child pornography.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office issued several child porn charges on a man out of South Carolina on May 28.

According to a release, Kenneth Wayne Carroll, Jr., 35, was charged with exploitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to a minor, and indecent liberties with a minor. Carroll is employed as a long-distance truck driver and did not list a permanent address with authorities.

During a three-week investigation, Surry County detectives led an undercover operation during which Carroll asked for sexually explicit photos of children on social media.

Investigators said Carroll had been targeting young girls by using social media to send and receive explicit images, and that he also sent explicit photos of himself to an undercover Surry County detective.

South Carolina detectives also searched Carroll's vehicle and found multiple electronic devices used to communicate over social media.