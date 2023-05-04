Alamance County teacher arrested and charged with indecent liberties with students

Ivan Ardila-Perez is a Spanish teacher and soccer coach for Southern Middle School, according to ABSS officials.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Southern Alamance Middle School teacher is accused of indecent liberties with students, according to Alamance County Jail records.

Ivan Ardila-Perez, 36, was arrested Wednesday. He faces indecent liberties charges.

ABSS released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children. To that end, the Alamance-Burlington School System is cooperating fully with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office as part of an ongoing investigation involving alleged misconduct by a Southern Middle School teacher.

We are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day.

The employee in question is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by both law enforcement and District administration."

According to the school system, Ardila-Perez started working for Southern Middle in September. He is a Spanish teacher and Men's Soccer Coach for the school. ABSS officials said he's been suspended with pay pending the investigation.

