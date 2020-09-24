Deputies arrest three involved in southeast Greensboro burglaries

Three people have been caught and charged with multiple felonies related to a string of burglaries in Greensboro on Monday.

Deputies have arrested three people and charged them in connection to multiple home break-ins that took place Monday on the southeast side of Greensboro.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has caught and charged Martaveous Lee Moore, 19, Kayla D’Chal Harris, 23, and Calvin Alexander Moore, 30, with multiple felony burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods charges.

The three were caught in connection to the burglaries that happened on Monday, Sept. 22 during daytime hours on Alamance Church Road, Coble Church Road, Witty Road, and Ledford Road.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint operation with Asheboro Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to identify them.

"We want to thank the abovementioned agencies for their assistance in this operation and we are very pleased with the outcome," Guilford County sheriff Danny H. Rogers said.