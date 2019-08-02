BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash.

The Burlington Police Department said Mark Woody is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle after a man he struck while driving has since died.

Police said on October 7, 2018, Woody hit Frank Rankins at the intersection of NC Highway 62 and Sharpe Road. When officers arrived, they found Rankins lying in the roadway. Police said Rankins was crossing the highway when he was hit.

Investigators said both speed and violation of a red light contributed to the crash. Police said the driver was not impaired.

Rankins later died as a result of his injuries. Woody appeared before the Alamance County Magistrate and was given a $1,000 unsecured bond. He appears in court on February 27, 2019.