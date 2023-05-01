Speedway Gas Station robbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Speedway Gas Station on East Wendover Avenue was robbed Wednesday night, Greensboro police say.
Officers responded to the robbery at 9 p.m.
The suspect had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.
The suspect was described wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a mask.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.