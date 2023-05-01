Speedway Gas Station robbed in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and had a weapon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Speedway Gas Station on East Wendover Avenue was robbed Wednesday night, Greensboro police say.

Officers responded to the robbery at 9 p.m.

The suspect had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

The suspect was described wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a mask.

This investigation is ongoing.

