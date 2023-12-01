Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

Davie County Sheriff's Office posted to social media warning residents to ignore a phone call from someone pretending to work for them.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money.

A large number of these calls came directly from 336-745-2725.

The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number, according to the office.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office does not employ a Lt. Graham at all.

"We will never call you and ask for money to keep you from being arrested, nor will we ever ask you to purchase gift cards and give us the card's code over the phone," the Facebook post said. "We will never request you to provide any type of funds to avoid jury duty, or as a penalty for missing jury duty."

They are warning residents that these particular phone calls are always scams.

If you need to reach the Davie County Sheriff's Office, check their website or calling their actual contact numbers, or email them at sheriff@dcsonc.com.

