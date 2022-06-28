A spree of car break-ins at Haw River State Park

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said several people reported their vehicle windows smashed and purses stolen at the park.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in finding the person responsible for multiple car break-ins at a local park.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said on June 20, several people reported their vehicle windows smashed and purses stolen at Haw River State Park on 339 Conference Center Drive, Browns Summit, NC.

Deputies said the suspect appears to be a light-skinned Hispanic or Black man around 18 to 30 years old. They said he's about 5'7'' to 5'10'', weighing around 165lbs with a distinct "bow-legged" walk. He has a tattoo of a grim reaper on his outer right forearm and an unknown figure on his inner right forearm. The letters "SA" or "SP" are on his inner right wrist.

Investigators said he was seen driving a newer model Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows and a dark plate cover or no tag at all.

Anyone with information about this suspect's identity is encouraged to call Greensboro Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. Further media inquiries regarding this case can be directed to Detective Sergeant R.D. Seals at 336-641-2303.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app today!