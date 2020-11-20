Spring Valley Restaurant manager arrested for setting fire to the restaurant, police say

Police said a manager at the Spring Valley Restaurant set the restaurant on fire in early October.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a woman believed to have set the restaurant she works at on fire.

Officers arrested Patricia Dianne Kennon, 65, for setting the Spring Valley Restaurant in Greensboro on fire on Oct. 4, GPD investigators said.

Kennon was a manager at the location.

She is charged with burning of churches and certain other buildings and larceny by servants or other employees.