‘This case shows it could be anyone’ | A non-profit shares how to help those you know in abusive situations

EDEN, N.C. — A tragedy in broad daylight at a busy Triad park unfolded when a man opened fire on an OB/GYN who worked at UNC Women's Health in Eden.

Eden police said they found Gwendolyn Riddick shot next to her red Mustang at Freedom Park Sunday.

Emma Gaines was at the park and did as much as she could to help Dr. Riddick.

"I just jumped on top of her went to town and started cutting her clothes off of her doing everything I could as I saw gunshot wounds," Gaines said. "I was just holding on with her clothes."

Pamela Brooks daughter regularly has football practice at the park where this all unfolded.

"I'm heartbroken that it happened it was kids around and we don't know what kids saw," Brooks said. "I wouldn't want my kids to witness something like that."

The child most impacted is the one Dr. Riddick and Powell share together.

Police said their child was in Powell's car when he was arrested at the park shortly after the shooting.

During the investigation, police learned the two adults had an ongoing domestic situation.

Chrissy Griffin is the director of operations at Square One Family Justice Center.

She said every domestic situation is unique.

"We don't know her situation our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends," Griffin said. "It was a tragic event for our county and for medical professionals."

Even though every case is different there are some signs to look out for.

"Any time you’re being restricted on who you can talk to, when you can talk to them, having access to your phone and access to friends," Griffin said. "If you have no access to financial resources are all signs."

Griffin encourages anyone that has delt with an abuser to have a safety plan.

"You can have a safe word set up with your family or friend. Even if you're at Walmart or somewhere and you run into them you can call your friend and use that safe word," Griffin said. "Have your neighbors aware of the situation so if you call or text or come to their place in the middle of the night their not questioning that."

Square One Family Justice Center has a 24/7 crisis line at 336-342-3332 available to anyone who needs someone to talk to.