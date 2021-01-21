ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is mourning K-9 officer Stitch, who died of bloat Wednesday.
"Handsome Mr. August 2020, bomb sniffer & bad guy catcher K9 Stitch died yesterday after his stomach flipped," a tweet from the department reads. "#stpetepd is saddened by his death & thank him for his unconditional loyalty, dedication & 4 years of service. He was 6yo... He was a good boy."
The department says the 6-year-old German Shepherd served for 4 years. During that time, he was named Handsome Mr. August 2020.
The American Kennel Club says a flipped stomach, also known as bloat, is common in larger breed dogs. According to the AKC, bloat is deadly 30% of the time, even after extensive treatment. It's not clear what exactly causes the dogs stomach to flip, but some veterinarians say the cases they treat began with a dog eating too fast.
