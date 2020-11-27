Amethyst Killian, 22, was found dead near her home after family reported her missing on Thanksgiving

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate an apparent homicide after a pregnant woman was found dead in the "Old Town" area of St. Peters.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Amethyst Killian of the 200 block of Main Street. Family told 5 On Your Side that Killian was the mother of two children, a 5-month-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. She recently learned she was pregnant with her third child.

"She seemed like a wonderful mother," neighbor Susan Brown told 5 On Your Side with tears in her eyes. "They just seemed like such a close, wonderful family."

According to family, Killian was last seen walking to a nearby gas station at around 1 a.m. Thursday. The St. Peters Police Department said her family reported her missing at 8 p.m. after she didn't return home all day.

At noon Friday, officers received a call of a body lying outside on the 100 block of North Church Street, in the woods near where Killian lived with her mother, stepfather, children and boyfriend.

Her personal items had been found in the area, which led to the discovery of her body nearby, police said.

Police did not say how she died but said it was an "apparent homicide."

"She was a sweetheart and just a really nice person. I just can’t believe what’s happened to her,” Brown said. "...I pray for the whole family. It's horrible."

Major Case detectives will be assisting in the investigation in the coming days, the police department said.

Police expect to have more information to release Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).