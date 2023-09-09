Stabbing turned car crash kills one in Winston-Salem, police said

Winston-Salem Police are still investigating the incident.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead, one injured after a stabbing turned into a car crash around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they were initially called to respond to a car crash at 289 Moses Lucas Court. They found victims Dymar Singletary, 24, and Dasean Thomas, 25, with stab wounds in the upper torso.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Singletary died from his injuries. Thomas is listed in stable condition, according to police.

After an investigation, police said they were able to determine that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Kensington Village Apartment involving Thomas and another person.

During the fight, police said, a knife was produced and Thomas and Singletary were stabbed.

The two men got into the car. Thomas was driving when the car struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, trapping them under the car until police and EMS arrived on the scene, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

