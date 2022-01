Police said it happened on Columbus Street early Friday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in Greensboro, police said.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Columbus Street.

EMS took one person to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police didn't have suspect information. They're still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.