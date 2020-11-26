Stabbing victim found at a KFC in Greensboro following attack near another restaurant: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Wednesday night.
Police said they received a call about a stabbing and located the victim at the KFC on Randleman Road. However, police said the attack occurred at the Tacos El Jarocho Mexican Grill on Randleman Road. Police did not reveal if the attack occurred inside the restaurant or in the parking lot. Police said the victim was in stable condition and being treated at a hospital.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, 5’5 tall, slim, with a mustache. He was wearing a red jacket, baggy pants and boots.
If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.