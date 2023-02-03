Off-duty nurse steps in to help neighbor during an attack

"All I could think about was stopping the bleeding because she was just bleeding profusely from her neck," neighbor Edwina Berry explained.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Edwina Berry is still on edge, after answering the door to the sound of desperation last Friday.

"Come help!" said her neighbor Teresa Barber. The video shows Barber and her husband Darryl getting stabbed by their neighbor Patrick Cleary.

"What I saw that day, that's not something that you can just walk away from. That's not something that you can just say, 'Oh ill just mind my business they'll work it out.' I couldn't do that," Berry said.

Berry said she thought about every action she took, risking her own life, and heading to help when Cleary had finally taken a step back.

"All I could think about was stopping the bleeding because she was just bleeding profusely from her neck, and I knew that if I didn't stop her bleeding, she would bleed to death," Berry said.

She quickly applied pressure to Teresa's neck while on the phone with 911.

"He stabbed her in the neck. I need an ambulance emergency now!" Berry exclaimed.

Berry is a Nurse Practitioner, but before that, she was a hospital corpsman in the Navy. She said the skills she learned in those fields helped her manage stressful situations.

"It took a lot of triage, prioritizing, and trying to read the scene and figure out how I could get Teresa to safety," Berry said.

Teresa Barber credits Berry for saving her life. Berry says she did it because that's what family does.

"Neighbors are like family, and we can't live this close to each other and not be like family. So, I consider them family," said Berry.

Thankfully both Teresa and Darryl Barber are out of the hospital.

Cleary is behind bars tonight facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder among other charges.