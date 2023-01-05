Lexington man surrenders after standoff on Tilden Nursery Rd., deputies say

30-year-old Cody Raheem Williams, of Lexington, was charged with felony assault.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies were called to a home in Lexington about a shooting Thursday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Raheem Williams, 30, of Lexington was arrested.

Investigators say it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tilden Nursery Road.

When deputies arrived, they evacuated neighbors and everyone in the area. The owner of the home said Williams had shot at him and his friend and then Williams barricaded himself in the home. The standoff lasted for several hours until Williams came out of the house and gave himself up.

He is charged with felony discharge firearm in an enclosed space to incite fear. His bond is set at $25,000. He will appear in court Feb. 2.

No one was injured in this incident.

