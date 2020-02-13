REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A standoff is taking place in Reidsville according to the Reidsville Police Department.

Police say the call came in around 5:00 p.m. concerning an armed suspect in a home located on Woodsway Court.

Once officers arrived on the scene, two people inside the home came outside leaving the armed suspect inside the home police say.

Police are currently attempting to get the suspect to come out and the area has been secured.

Stay with WFMY News 2 has more details develop.

