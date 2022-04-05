State Highway Patrol release video of Trooper blocking impaired wrong-way driver in Wake Co.

Deputies called for backup during a pursuit and a man was charged with driving while impaired.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Safety Patrol released a video of a trooper running into a vehicle traveling the wrong way on an exit ramp.

Troopers said at 12:13 a.m. on April 8, they received a call from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office about a deputy chasing a vehicle headed into Wake County.

Trooper Cody Thao headed to the area of the chase and got off on the I-40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road. The suspect then began traveling the wrong way on the exit ramp before Trooper Thao used his patrol car to block the suspect from driving onto I-40 in the wrong way.

EMS evaluated Trooper Thao on the scene. He was not injured.

“I could not be prouder of Trooper Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong-way driver, his actions most undoubtedly saved lives,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “His willingness to put himself in harm's way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession, it’s a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

Troopers said they identified Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh as the suspect.

Bibey is facing charges for driving while impaired.

EMS took him to Wake Medical with suspected injuries.