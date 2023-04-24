Attorney General shares plan to keep and add more deputies and officers to NC agencies

Triad law enforcement leaders express concern for low recruitment and retention rates. North Carolina Attorney General comes up with a hiring incentives plan.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad law enforcement leaders, Monday with a plea for help.

"What we're asking for is help in insuring that they can take care of that second set of responsibilities," said Winston-Salem police chief William Penn.

This asks coming from those who normally answer the call.

"The men and women that are there, they're holding the line and they're not holding the line for themselves, they're holding the line for, you, you, you, and you. They're holding the line for you, because if one day they decide, I don't see the value, I don't see the love, I don't see the appreciation, you could have chaos," said Forsyth County sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough.

Attorney General, Josh Stein says law enforcement agencies across the state struggle to fill their rosters.

Stein says fewer deputies and officers put the public at risk.

"It means longer response times to 911 calls, and it means that investigators Have to be pulled off of investigations to respond to urgent calls," said Stein.

New recruitment and retention strategies include hiring bonuses, further education incentives, and mental health resources. The need is real.

"Because of their vacancy rates, sometimes as high as 40% they're having to decide which calls for service they can no longer respond to, and when a chief has to make that difficult decision that impacts everybody's lives in the communities," said Hendersonville police chief Blair Myhand.

Leaders hope these incentives will bring more people to the workforce like Davidson County deputy James Williams, who is in field training.

"I just go through all this training to make sure I'm prepared for the job and then I will be a school resource officer at an elementary school," said Williams.

While he would appreciate more resources, for him, helping people is his biggest reward.

"The rewards you get from seeing someone turn their lives around, it's priceless you can't put a price tag on that," expressed Williams.