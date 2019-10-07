DALLAS, Texas — This story has been thoroughly updated after a police news conference.

A search continues for a toddler after a close family friend was taken into custody and questioned in connection to the case Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Cedric Jackson Jr., 18-months-old, had recently been placed in the custody of his aunt by CPS, who called police Wednesday morning to report the toddler was missing, said Maj. Max Geron during a news conference.

The aunt told police that she put Cedric to bed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday and woke up to discover him missing almost seven hours later at her Lake Highlands condominium.

When she had last seen Cedric, or 'CJ' as he's called by his family, he was wearing only a diaper.

Geron confirmed that a child inside the condo told Cedric's aunt that she saw someone, who looked like a close family friend, take the toddler from the home overnight.

The girl said she hid when she saw the man and didn't say anything until the next morning because she was afraid, police sources said.

That morning, the door of the condo was found unlocked.

Police identified the relative as a step-grandfather in the news conference.

Sources told us he is 47-year-old Harold Johnson. He was located in Colleyville and questioned. Geron said that Cedric wasn't with the man when he was found.

He's now in a Keller jail on unrelated charges.

Johnson's mother told WFAA that he is the father of the aunt's boyfriend.

She said that her son would never take CJ and that the little boy was at their home as early as yesterday with family 'hanging out.'

However, according to police sources, there was a conflict between Johnson and the aunt prior to Cedric's abduction.

"We still don't know who has the child or who took the child," Geron said of the continued investigation.

"We don’t know if that suspect is the person in custody in Keller or if we are looking for a separate suspect that has a similar description."

Geron said police have scoured the area around the Twin Creek condominiums, where the toddler was last seen. He also said both Cedric's parents and aunt were taken to Dallas police headquarters for questioning.

When the parents were done with questioning, they addressed reporters outside of DPD headquarters.

"We just want everybody to know that we love our son, and we just want him back safe and sound," mother Dishundra Thomas said.

"Whoever has him, just return him back to us."

Cedric is Thomas' only son. The aunt is the sister of Cedric's father, Cedric Jackson Sr.

"She woke up and told me that our son was missing," Jackson said. "We've been searching ever since then."

Thomas told WFAA that Cedric was placed in his aunt's custody by CPS but not against her will.

"We were ok with that," Thomas said. "There were issues that I had to deal with to become a better mother."

Thomas and her husband said that they see the boy frequently and that the last time they saw him was on Saturday.

"My baby is a good baby," Thomas said. "He's a good boy, he's quiet, he's nice, he's shy...just keep him safe and bring him back to us."

Thomas told WFAA that she feels a little left in the dark. She is skeptical regarding how her son was reportedly taken.

"It baffles me that a child can be taken without anyone hearing him or anything," Thomas said. "The child was sleeping next to you in your bed."

At this point, Thomas said she just wants her son returned unharmed.

"I just want him back."

Anyone who has seen Cedric is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

