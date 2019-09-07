CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A worker at a south Charlotte Steak 'n Shake restaurant was killed during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

Pineville Police were called to the Steak 'n Shake restaurant in the 9700 block of South Boulevard near the Carolina Pavilion shopping center near I-485 around 11:30 a.m.

The shooting happened during lunchtime with multiple customers inside the restaurant, Putney said. There is a movie theatre nearby as well as several retail shops like Target, Nordstrom Rack and Sears Outlet.

"It was an armed robbery, there was a person with a gun, we received multiple calls," Putney said. "There were quite a few witnesses, the actual number I don't know, but I'd say it exceeded five."

Putney said the employee was shot and killed inside the store. A customer was also injured inside the store. Putney said the suspect was shot by a Pineville Police officer and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured customer also suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Putney said no officers are hurt and detectives are not looking for any more suspects.

"The people involved are the people we're aware of now," Putney said.

The suspect is only described as a male. Putney said detectives believe the suspect was shot at least once by police. The officer(s) involved in the shooting has not been identified.

The District Attorney is currently on the scene.

Tuesday's shooting marks the 61st homicide in Charlotte this year, which is three more homicides than all of 2018.

Speaking Monday night at the Charlotte City Council meeting, Putney said violent crime in Charlotte is up 15 percent.

The Lynx Blue Line Trains are operating normal schedule and not impacted by the shooting, Public & Community Relations Manager for Charlotte area Transit System confirms.

