Stokes County Board of Elections member facing child sex charges

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Stokes County Board of Elections was arrested Wednesday morning on child sex charges.

Special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested Harold Lester Mabe, 63, at his home in Stokes County.

Mabe is charged with 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

He was issued a $1 million dollar secured bond.