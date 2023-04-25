Stokesdale man charged with felony after hitting student getting off a bus, troopers say

Troopers say 47-year-old James Michael Christman is facing a felony for passing a stopped school bus that severely injured a GCS kindergartner.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about a 6-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while he was getting on the school bus.

A Stokesdale man is facing a felony charge after hitting a 6-year-old boy boarding a school bus back in March, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On March 30th, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Stokesdale Elementary School student was hit around 6:47 a.m. by a man driving a 2020 Nissan Maxima car when he disregarded the activated lights and stop arm on a school bus.

Troopers said 47-year-old James Michael Christman met with them on April 15 where he was served a warrant for his arrest that included, elevated charges sought out by Guilford County investigators.

Christman is facing a Class I Felony for passing a stopped school bus that severely injured the boy, according to the State Highway Patrol.

He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County Superior Court on May 23rd.

