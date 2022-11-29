Stokesdale man indicted after threatening an FBI agent

A Stokesdale man is facing multiple charges after communicating threats through social media.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — On Monday, a grand jury indicted a Stokesdale man accused of threatening to kill an FBI agent in October.

Stephen Jike Williams was indicted on four counts related to the threats, according to court documents provided by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Investigators said it started with an email that Williams sent to an organization that produces content combatting election fraud and misinformation. The organization then shared Williams' email with law enforcement.

An FBI agent and a task force agent then went to Williams' home in Stokesdale to interview him about the email but left when he became irate.

After that, investigators said Williams posted TikTok videos where he made threats to kill FBI agents. As a result, he was indicted on four counts related to making threats.

Below is a timeline of events related to the investigation.

TIMELINE:

September 19, 2022 – An employee with The Good Information Foundation – a non-profit with a goal to prevent the spread of disinformation - reported to law enforcement an email sent to them by Stephen Williams.

The body of the email read, “You are hereby ordered by we the people under the laws of the constitution to cease and desist all defamation and slander of Maga Republicans and Donald Trump. This is Treason and act of war and we will treat you accordingly. You have till the end of the month to print a retraction whistle blow on yourself or I will shut you down personally.”

October 3, 2022 – An FBI special agent and an FBI task force agent tried to interview Williams at his home in Stokesdale. Williams came out of his home and started screaming at the officers. At one point Williams said to the special agent, “I’m going to take you out.”

October 6, 2022 – The special agent advised The Good Information Foundation employee that they were not able to interview Williams because he became irate. The special agent learned that Williams’ email to the organization was in response to a TikTok video. In the video, an influencer shares that The Good Information Foundation pays influencers to produce anti-Trump rhetoric.

October 7, 2022 – The FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip from someone who saw a TikTok video from Williams threatening to kill FBI agents.

In the video, Williams made statements like, “If they (the FBI) come to your home, point your weapon at them, open fire on them, and take them out. They are enemy combatants.” He went on to say, “I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars and drive you back to headquarters and finish the [redacted] job.”

