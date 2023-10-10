The ambulance was stolen from the emergency department at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man is facing charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in Statesville and led Mooresville police on a chase through the downtown area last week, investigators said.

A Mooresville police officer spotted an Iredell County EMS ambulance speeding down North Carolina 150 in a reckless manner around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The ambulance was operating its siren but not the emergency lights, according to police.

Mooresville police contacted Iredell County EMS and learned there weren't any units responding to calls for service in Mooresville at the time. The officer then started following the ambulance along East Plaza Drive before the driver turned onto Iredell Avenue. The suspect refused to pull over when the officer attempted to stop him according to police, who allege the suspect led multiple officers on a short pursuit that ended on Moore Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dezire Requan Goldman, was taken into custody and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a sign, failure to stop for a red light, speeding and resisting an officer. He was also served a warrant by Mooresville police for larceny of a motor vehicle for the alleged theft of the ambulance from Iredell Memorial Hospital. The ambulance was stolen from outside the emergency department, according to Mooresville police.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.