GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police want to know who stole a bunch of heavy-duty batteries from Guilford county school buses.

It happened on the weekend of December 14th.

Somebody stole 18 heavy duty batteries from the buses while they were at Northeast High School and Middle Schools.

The battery brands were “Alliance” and “Powerfast.”

If you have any information on who did it, call Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

