Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

Officers apprehended the suspects and recovered their guns.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street.

Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. 

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver pulled into the parking lot of Forest Park Elementary School, where both suspects got out of the car and ran away. 

Officers quickly apprehended both of them and recovered their guns. 

No additional information is available at this time as this investigation is ongoing. 

