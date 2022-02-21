Police chase of stolen construction dump truck ends in Cabarrus County; driver on the run

Pineville police said the dump truck was reported missing Sunday. It was spotted Monday morning, with the driver leading police on a chase.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Cabarrus County are searching for the driver of a stolen dump truck who led police on a low-speed chase from Pineville, around the outer loop of Interstate 485 and into Mint Hill Monday morning.

Pineville police said they were following a piece of construction equipment that was reported stolen from a worksite in Lancaster, South Carolina, on Sunday. Officers spotted the truck Monday and tried to stop the driver. Police said the suspect refused to stop, leading a chase onto the outer loop of Interstate 485.

The driver led police on I-485 to Mint Hill before exiting the highway at Exit 43. The driver continued on Highway 24/27 into Cabarrus County, where they stopped near some railroad tracks in an open field near Alvin Hough Road.

Police said the driver drove onto the tracks and went about a mile into the woods.

"It was a little nerve-wracking when I walked out because it was very unexpected," one neighbor said. "We usually don't get anything like this out there, so all the thoughts are running through your head but we'll see how it plays out."

K-9s have been called to the scene as police look for the driver, who ran after stopping. https://t.co/aVbWPZdN85 pic.twitter.com/UMhZ6ycpaf — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) February 21, 2022

Cabarrus County deputies responded to the scene and immediately secured the truck and confirmed it was stolen. The sheriff told WCNC Charlotte's Tradesha Woodard they hope to get a drone in the air soon as they search for the driver, who ran from the scene.

K-9 officers were called in to help look for the driver on the ground.

A suspect in a construction dump truck that was reported missing over the weekend is currently leading police on a low-speed chase around the outer loop of I-485. Here's what we know: https://bit.ly/3LNAJVM Posted by WCNC Charlotte on Monday, February 21, 2022

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. WCNC Charlotte has a crew in the area and will update the situation as more information becomes available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts