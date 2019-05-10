RAMSEUR, N.C. — Two people are facing charges in Randolph County in connection with an investigation into stolen goods found at a pawnshop.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office Urban Interdiction Unit, with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and Vice, executed a search warrant Thursday at County Pawn, US Hwy 64 E. in Ramseur, NC.

According to investigators, the Urban Interdiction Unit had been investigating complaints that County Pawn had been purchasing stolen goods. Deputies searched the property after obtaining a search warrant and several stolen merchandise was recovered from the business. Investigators said the pawnshop was the final point for items obtained in what they call 'boosting'.

"Kitchen items like your mixers, toasters, whatever and it can lead all the way up to power tools that come from Lowes' or some of your big-time retailers. Boosting is where they go in and they steal it, the pawnshop was receiving a lot of it," said Major Kevin Walton.

Steven Craig Doss, 46, of Asheboro and Carmen Michelle Cox, 35, of Staley were arrested and charged with two counts each of receiving stolen goods. Doss was also charged with Misdemeanor Threatening Phone Call.

They were transported and booked at the Randolph County Detention Center. Doss and Cox each received a $25,000 unsecured bond and have a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court for October 7. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still open and more charges are possible.

Major Walton said the Interdiction Unit which is made up of a team of uniformed deputies is making a distinct difference in the county. There are four deputies assigned to the highways and interstates where they carry out random stops and run license plates. While five deputies are embedded in the communities, investigating cases and interviewing victims. The deputies often get tips from the individuals they interact with.

The unit has had success catching drugs and suspicious people trying to come into or through the county.

"They can encounter anything from stolen property to guns, to dope, to drugs, wanted people from out of state. They make a lot of arrests along our highways and interstates," added Walton.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: New Anti-Porch Pirate Device could Stop the Thieves for Good

RELATED: Former Elon University Professor Charged With Sex Trafficking Minors In New York After Girl Found Dead: Police

RELATED: Shooting Investigations Lead To Several Arrests In High Point

RELATED: Man Killed Burlington Woman and Man Before Turning the Gun on Himself: Police

RELATED: 'Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence' Group Demands Answers For Unsolved Murders From Greensboro Police

RELATED: Man Cut Brake Lines on Street Scooters, Police Say

RELATED: North Carolina man awarded $750,000 from man he says stole his wife