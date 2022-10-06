Stolen gun, grams of multiple drugs found during car search in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested three people after finding handguns and drugs during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a business Wednesday.
Officers spotted a car behind a business on Greensboro Road around a little after 5 p.m.
During the investigation, officers seized:
- two guns, including one that was reported stolen
- about 580 grams of marijuana,
- 5.1 grams of heroin
- 28 crystal methamphetamine
- 139 grams of an unknown white powder
Paul Grainger, 34, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of schedule I controlled substance.
Christopher Weldner, 36, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, level 1 trafficking heroin, PWISD methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug sales.
Shanna Smith, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, level 1 trafficking heroin, and PWISD methamphetamine.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.