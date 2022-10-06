Stolen gun, grams of multiple drugs found during car search in High Point

Officers said three people were arrested after they found multiple grams of different drugs and guns inside the car during a search.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested three people after finding handguns and drugs during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a business Wednesday.

Officers spotted a car behind a business on Greensboro Road around a little after 5 p.m.

During the investigation, officers seized:

two guns, including one that was reported stolen

about 580 grams of marijuana,

5.1 grams of heroin

28 crystal methamphetamine

139 grams of an unknown white powder

Paul Grainger, 34, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Christopher Weldner, 36, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, level 1 trafficking heroin, PWISD methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug sales.

Shanna Smith, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, level 1 trafficking heroin, and PWISD methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.