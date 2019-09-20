WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Guns on campus kept the Winston-Salem Police Department and the school system busy Friday. On two separate occasions less than 30 minutes apart school resource officers found a gun in the possession of a student/

A high school student was arrested after bringing a stolen gun to school. Winston-Salem police say a school resource officer located the gun at Carver High School.

They arrested Anthony Villanueva Toribio after finding the gun in his front pocket. Police later found out that the gun was stolen. Toribio was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm on School Property. He was also charged with Resisting an Officer.

Also on Friday, a School Resource Officer at North Forsyth High found a handgun on a student after receiving an anonymous tip. Officers say they found a .25 caliber handgun in the book bag of 17-year-old Taevon Jolly.

The gun was never shown or displayed, officers say. Their preliminary investigation has not revealed a threat to any student or staff, investigators say. Jolly was charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property.

Dr. Angela P. Hairston, the new Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released this statement about the incidents: “While I am most thankful no students or staff were threatened and no one was harmed, we will never tolerate students carrying weapons onto school grounds. Students should not have guns. Today’s events are not related, but what they say to me is, as a community, we must start thinking about ways to address why children have access to weapons and why they feel the need to bring them to school.”

When hired, Hairston said school safety was one of her top priorities. Since taking over as superintendent on September 3, 2019, she has already met with school security staff, worked to understand school safety procedures and taken a close look at the district’s School Resource Officer program.

Hairston says school safety districtwide is under review. She goes on to say, “I want to thank parents and students for reporting anything that concerns you and encourage you to continue doing so. We take these situations seriously, and we need your help in keeping our campuses safe.”

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 if you have more information on either case.

