STOKESDALE, N.C. — Rockingham law enforcement officials said someone stole guns from a home in Stokesdale, North Carolina.

It happened over the weekend at the 100 block of Carlton Park Dr., according to officials. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department does not have any leads, so they are asking for the community to help.

Investigators said the homeowner's safe was forced open and "several" guns were taken.

Anyone who has information about this break-in/theft of firearms is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

