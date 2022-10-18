Man found shot to death reportedly threatened another man in Rockingham County

Investigators believe Ryan Burroughs confronted the man who called 9-1-1, pull out a handgun and shot several times into the ground before pointing the gun at him.

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe a man was shot to death by the person who called 9-1-1 Monday.

Around 1:43 p.m., deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Wimbish Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, dead from a gunshot wound. Burroughs was outside, near an outbuilding on the property.

At that time, deputies ran into the man who dialed 9-1-1, reporting the incident.

After an investigation, deputies discovered that the man reporting the incident had permission to be on the property from the property owner. Burroughs came to the address while the man reporting the shooting was on the property.

Investigators believe Burroughs confronted the man who called 9-1-1, pull out a handgun, and shot several times into the ground before pointing the gun at him. At the time, detectives believe the man pulled out a handgun he had and shot Burroughs.