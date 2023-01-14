Man in critical condition after he was found bleeding from his neck in Burlington; woman facing assault charges

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A store clerk is in critical condition after a stabbing at a business in Burlington Saturday.
Burlington police said it happened around 2:26 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to a business on 217 South Ireland Street where a driver saw a man holding his neck in a parking lot while he appeared to be bleeding.
When officers arrived, they found the store clerk in the business, unconscious, bleeding from his neck. The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Diamond Desire Levario. Warrants have been obtained for Levario for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill.
The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone that knows Levario’s whereabouts to contact the Burlington Police Department.
The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.