Man in critical condition after he was found bleeding from his neck in Burlington; woman facing assault charges

Burlington police have a warrant for Diamond Desire Levario after she is accused of attacking a man on Ireland Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A store clerk is in critical condition after a stabbing at a business in Burlington Saturday.

Burlington police said it happened around 2:26 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to a business on 217 South Ireland Street where a driver saw a man holding his neck in a parking lot while he appeared to be bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found the store clerk in the business, unconscious, bleeding from his neck. The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Diamond Desire Levario. Warrants have been obtained for Levario for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone that knows Levario’s whereabouts to contact the Burlington Police Department.