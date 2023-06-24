Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

Police said a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing dark-colored clothing.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers responded to the Stop and Shop located on Trollinger Street, after getting a call about an armed robbery Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they spoke with the store clerk. Police said that the clerk said they were robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police said the man had a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash along with other items in the store.

Investigators said no one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing

If you have any information on the armed robbery, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

