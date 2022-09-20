3 injured after vehicle overturns on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman and her two children have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday left a Chevy Tahoe overturned.
According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened on South Stratford Road.
A portion of the road was temporarily closed Tuesday night, but all lanes are now reopened.
Officials said Maria Cruz Carrillo, 34, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when it overturned.
Police said everyone in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still active and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.