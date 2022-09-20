x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 injured after vehicle overturns on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

A portion of South Stratford Road was temporarily closed Tuesday, but all lanes are now reopened.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman and her two children have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday left a Chevy Tahoe overturned.

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened on South Stratford Road.

A portion of the road was temporarily closed Tuesday night, but all lanes are now reopened.

Officials said Maria Cruz Carrillo, 34, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when it overturned.

Police said everyone in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out