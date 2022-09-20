3 injured after vehicle overturns on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

A portion of South Stratford Road was temporarily closed Tuesday, but all lanes are now reopened.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman and her two children have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday left a Chevy Tahoe overturned.

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened on South Stratford Road.

A portion of the road was temporarily closed Tuesday night, but all lanes are now reopened.

Officials said Maria Cruz Carrillo, 34, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when it overturned.

Police said everyone in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

