String of shootings scattered across the Triad, kids caught in the crossfire

It has been a deadly past four days. Law enforcement agencies across the Triad have been responding to multiple shootings and shooting deaths.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The same shooting that left holes in a Reidsville home sent one kid to the hospital.

The shooting in Reidsville early Monday morning capped off four days of violence across the Triad.

One of the most alarming incidents was in Winston-Salem where someone shot and killed a 16-year-old and wounded his 19-year-old brother.

"I say a kid, 16-years-old that is no longer with us, no longer with us, what happened? A lot of times people say, well, where are the parents? The question is where is society?" questioned Forsyth County Sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

With kids out of school and more people enjoying the outdoors, Kimbrough warned the summer would bring more shootings.

High Point Lt. Patrick Welch says they visit at risk kids ahead of the last day of school.

"We hand deliver a message to those juveniles and say school is getting ready to be out, we know that you're going to be out in the streets, behave yourself because we are watching and that message works for some, unfortunately it doesn't work for others," said Welch.

Forsyth County is launching the Summer Jobs Program trying to help young people find jobs. Then there's the Dream Team Leadership Program.

"To get them out of their communities, everyday bring them downtown Winston where they'll be basically tutored doing a lot of fun things, a lot of visits to businesses, field trips on Fridays to universities and colleges in the area," said Kimbrough.

While law enforcement know warnings and programming won't fix all the problems, they say they're doing what they can with the budget and staff that they do have.

Kimbrough says they are accepting volunteers and donations for the programs.