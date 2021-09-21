Student arrested, facing charges for having gun on campus at Reynolds High School

Deputies said the student is facing charges for having the weapon on campus after it was found in their backpack.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A student was arrested and is now facing charges Tuesday after a Forsyth County deputy found a gun in their backpack at Reynolds High School, according to investigators.

Investigators said the SRO found the student and secured the weapon without incident, and said all students and teachers were unharmed.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who found the gun is assigned as a school resource officer at the school.

“Intelligence gathered by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department Investigators led to the recovery of a handgun at Reynolds High,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Deputies said the student is facing charges for having the weapon on campus. Sheriff deputies said no identifying information will be released since the student is a juvenile.

“We work 24/7 to gather and monitor intelligence that keeps our community safe. We are doing all we can with the resources allocated to us,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. “We must continue to partner with one another throughout our community, to continue to be proactive instead of reactive. Working together, we can transform not only our schools but the future of our community.”

