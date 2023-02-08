Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro

The gun was secured quickly and, luckily, no one was threatened or hurt, according to the principal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message.

The student was found trespassing during the Grimsley lunch period. The principal reported that he was taken to the administrator's office immediately in order to determine which school the student went to.

The weapon was found as a result of a search of the student's belongings.

"The weapon was immediately secured without incident and no one was threatened or harmed," O'Donnell said. "I'm proud of the vigilance and actions of my teachers and staff. The safety and security of my students and staff are of the utmost importance to me."

O'Donnell ended the voice message by imploring parents to reach out to his office at 855-502-7867.

