MATTHEWS, NC - The Matthews Police Department confirmed a student was killed following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews Monday morning.

According to CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, the shooting between students happened in the main hallway of the school. Police are currently interviewing students who may have witnessed the shooting.

"We are incredibly saddened that we had a loss of life on one of our campuses," Wilcox said. "And what makes it doubly worse is it was one of our students who was the shooter."

A Matthews Police spokesperson said surveillance video showed the fight that led to the shooting.

One Butler student texted their mother a string of disturbing messages during the shooting at 7:14 a.m.

According to police, another student is in custody and the scene is now secured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.

Police confirm the student was taken to the hospital following the shooting. The student was in critical condition and underwent surgery according to Wilcox.

Police believe the shooting at the school was an isolated incident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district confirms a lockdown has been lifted. Families are able to pick students up from the entrance of the school. Classes are continuing for students remaining on campus.

Some parents desperate to be with their kids walked from the staging area at Elevation Church to the high school.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson issued a statement on the shooting:

"I am heartbroken to hear that we have lost a student to school violence in one of our schools. We have contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities and will assist in any way we can, but of course our first thoughts are for the parents and other loved ones of the student who passed away. The safety of our students is paramount. This is a sad day for all of North Carolina, and we must work together as a community to address these problems."

