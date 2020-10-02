SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman in Suffolk is facing multiple charges of cruelty to children and animals.

43-year-old Jennifer Harrell was first arrested back in October for child neglect. Police say two children were found living in unsanitary conditions on Deer Path Road. The home was condemned.

Two days later, Suffolk Animal Control got a call for a welfare check back at the condemned property. Arriving officers could hear a dog barking from inside the padlocked residence. Officers then found 160 rats and a bearded dragon locked in cages in the home's garage as well as under a trailer near the residence.

The rats and bearded dragon did not have access to food or water. They've since been turned over to an animal rescue group. The dog was determined to be in good health.

On Friday, Harrell was indicted on four counts of cruelty to animals. She's been in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail since her October arrest for two counts of child cruelty and two counts of child neglect/abuse - reckless disregard.