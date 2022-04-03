Man shot on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

The victim is expected to be OK, but police haven't arrested a shooter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot a man early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Summit Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

When they got there, officers found a man who'd been shot. EMS took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. He's expected to be OK.

Police didn't have suspect information. They're still investigating.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are anonymous and could result in a cash reward if leading to an arrest.