SUMTER, S.C. — An inmate is back in custody after a brief escape from the Sumter County Sheriff's office Detention center during a riot.

According to Sumter County Sheriff spokesperson Adrienne Stavis, Stephen Stinnette escaped after a riot at the detention center when an inmate set a mattress on fire Thursday night around 7 p.m.

Thursday night, as correctional officers were taking the inmates out of their cells to avoid the smoke, a riot ensued and Stinnette was able to escape over the fence.

According to Sheriff Dennis, a few inmates escaped to the outdoor recreation area. Two correction officers suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff Dennis believes that the escape may have been planned and that Stinnette may have been the "mastermind."

Stinnette was caught about a mile from the detention center, according to deputies. He had minor injuries from climbing the fence and might have been bitten by a snake.

An email from the Sumter County Sheriff's department around 4:45 a.m. Friday says Stinnete was back in custody. Additional charges are expected.

According to the sheriff, the detention center will be assessing how the escape was able to happen and plan to implement necessary changes.

Stinnette has been removed from the detention center, according to law enforcement.

After his escape, the county did a reverse 911 call to homes in the community to alert them. SLED also assisted in the search.

Stinnette is 32 years of age, 5’7’’ tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a bald head and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.