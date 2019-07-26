SUMTER, S.C. — An inmate is back in custody after a brief escape from the Sumter County Sheriff's office Detention center during a riot.

According to Sumter County Sheriff spokesperson Adrienne Stavis, Stephen Stinnette escaped after a riot at the detention center when an inmate set a mattress on fire Thursday night.

An email from the Sumter County Sheriff's department around 4:45 a.m. Friday says Stinnete was back in custody. Details on where or how he was found was not available.

Thursday night, as correctional officers were taking the inmates out of their cells to avoid the smoke, a riot ensued and Stinnette was able to escape. Two correction officers suffered minor injuries.

After his escape, the county did a reverse 911 call to homes in the community to alert them. SLED also assisted in the search.

Stinnette is 32 years of age, 5’7’’ tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a bald head and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.