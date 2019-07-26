SUMTER, S.C. — An inmate in jail for murder has escaped from the Sumter-Lee County Detention center.

Stephen Stinnette who was in custody for murder is considered extremely dangerous. The county did a reverse 911 call to homes in the community to alert them. SLED is assisting.

'Dangerous' Suspect Arrested in Columbia to be Charged in Lake Marion Killing Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a man arrested in Richland County is a suspect in the killing of a man found dead in Lake Marion last month. Stephen Stinnette, 31, was taken into custody after a brief chase Friday afternoon.

Stinnette is 32 years of age, 5’7’’ tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a bald head and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.

He is possibly wearing a Detention Center uniform at this time.

No word on how he escaped.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call 911.