SUMTER, S.C. — An inmate in jail for murder has escaped from the Sumter County Sheriff's office Detention center during a riot.
According to Sumter County Sheriff spokesperson Adrienne Stavis says that Stinnette escaped after a riot at the detention center when an inmate set a mattress on fire.
As correctional officers were taking the inmates out of their cells to avoid the smoke a riot ensured and Stinnette was able to escape. Two correction officers suffered minor injuries.
Stephen Stinnette who was in custody for murder and is considered extremely dangerous. The county did a reverse 911 call to homes in the community to alert them. SLED is assisting.
Stinnette is 32 years of age, 5’7’’ tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a bald head and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.
He is possibly wearing a red inmate Detention Center uniform at this time.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call 911.